BLS International signs contract with Royal Thai Embassy to provide visa services in Kenya

BLS International today announced that it has been authorized by the Royal Thai Embassy to provide visa services in Kenya. The company also said that it has started accepting visa applications on behalf of the Royal Thai embassy from July 1, 2022.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, "We are extremely delighted to further extend our ongoing relationship with the Royal Thai Embassy. In addition to our contract with them for processing visa applications in India, we are now proud to be chosen for Kenya as well. We shall continue to deliver our best-in class services and further strengthen our existing partnerships. Our centre in Kenya will be well equipped with excellent visa processing facilities, which would be easy to access and will be able to provide a delightful experience to the customers.''

BLS International will be providing form filling assistance to the applicants. Keeping in mind the applicant's convenience, several value-added optional services like assistance in form filling, printing & photocopy, SMS tracking and courier services for convenience of the applicant.

BLS International works with over 46 client governments including Embassies, Diplomatic Missions & Consulates, it leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.