  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

boAt launches 1st 'India-made' headphones with head-tracking 3D audio, spatial sound

boAt launches 1st India-made headphones with head-tracking 3D audio, spatial sound
x
Highlights

Homegrown audio and wearable company boAt on Monday launched India’s first headphones with head-tracking 3D audio and spatial sound features.

New Delhi : Homegrown audio and wearable company boAt on Monday launched India’s first headphones with head-tracking 3D audio and spatial sound features.

By harnessing spatial audio technology and integrating state-of-the-art 3D accelerometers and gyroscopes, boAt unveiled ‘designed in India’ ‘Nirvana Eutopia’ headphones for Rs 3,999 in black and white colours.

“As you move your head, the audio dynamically adapts, preserving the direction and alignment of the sound origins, creating the sensation of being fully immersed within the depicted scene,” said the company.

boAt is offering calibrated 40mm dynamic drivers for an immersive 3D spatial sound. The device offers 20-hour battery life (15 hours in head-tracked spatial mode), offering hours of uninterrupted bliss.

“With ASAP Charge and the Type-C port, just a quick 10-minute charge provides 90 minutes of uninterrupted enjoyment, whether you're at home, commuting, or embarking on a lengthy journey,” the company added.

The boAt ‘Nirvana Eutopia’ is designed around the Bluetooth v5.2 technology, offering seamless audio experiences, faster pairing times, and more dependable connections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X