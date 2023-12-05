Live
- NTR District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the District on Wednesday
- No one will be able to divide us, says Mamata at KIFF
- Special court hands 1-yr jail term to RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari
- BookMyShow posts bumper profit of Rs 85cr in FY23
- Naveen Yadav honored future Chief Minister Revanth Reddy..
- SBI buying another 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds
- Environmental Law: New career in making for Indian law students
- GITAM Professor invited to the UK for Academic Research
- Delhi HC raises income threshold for EWS quota admissions in schools
- New ZPM government in Mizoram likely to assume office on Friday
Just In
BookMyShow posts bumper profit of Rs 85cr in FY23
Highlights
BookMyShow
New Delhi : BookMyShow saw its revenue from operations surged 3.5 times to Rs 976 crore in FY23, from Rs 277 crore in FY22.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS