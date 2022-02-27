Bosch launches 25k saplings initiative in India; strives for sustainability

Hyderabad: Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), has partnered with Forests by Heartfulness to plant 25,000 saplings in a mini-forest plantation drive to celebrate its 25 years legacy in India and also to represent its employee headcount of 25,000.

This plantation to be taken up across Bangalore, Coimbatore and Hyderabad was launched recently.

"The plantation drive marks our commitment to sustainability. BGSW focuses on improving the quality of life and this is reflected in our commitment to developing new products and high-tech solutions that are intelligent, connected, and sustainable. We are celebrating 25 years of our legacy in India and our recentre branding to BGSW through an initiative that will leave a positive enduring impact for many decades to come," RK Shenoy, SVP, Mobility Engineering and Member of Executive Leadership, BGSW said.

"Globally Bosch has launched several sustainability initiatives and one of the first to be carbon neutral. BGSW has been driving many initiatives including lake rejuvenation. This is one more small but sincere step in the conservation and maintenance of the planet's ecological balance," Shenoy added.

"Forests by Heartfulness is our endeavor to create widespread awareness and enhance sustainable green cover for the future generations. The amount of flora that needs to be replenished for the natural ecosystem to be restored, is not an overnight process nor can it be a single entity initiative. It is a shared responsibility amongst various stakeholders – corporates, governments, NGOs, forestry, and individuals as well," Kamlesh Patel (aka Daaji), President and Guide of Heartfulness said.