Brand Ambassador Akkineni Nagarjuna inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Anantapur ahead of Deepavali

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most-trusted jewellery brand, today launched its all-new showroom in Anantapur at 80 Ft. Road, Surya Nagar. Brand Ambassador Akkineni Nagarjuna inaugurated the showroom, which features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with fans and patrons alike gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The warm welcome added a vibrant energy to the showroom launch, reflecting the excitement and anticipation around the event.

Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador Akkineni Nagarjuna said, “I am incredibly proud of my long-standing association with Kalyan Jewellers. Their commitment to the company’s motto of ‘Trust is Everything’ sets them apart in the industry. The company’s unwavering dedication to service excellence and customer centricity makes Kalyan Jewellers stand out among its peers. I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to engage with all of you today and look forward to your continued support as the brand embarks on its next exciting phase of growth.”

The all-new showroom inauguration coincides with the auspicious festive season of Dhanteras and Deepawali, as the jewellery brand aims to strengthen its market presence while strategically tapping into the festive spirit. Patrons can enjoy a service-backed shopping experience in a world-class ambiance.

Commenting on the new showroom, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have reached significant milestones and made substantial progress in building a comprehensive ecosystem to elevate the customer shopping experience. Over the years, we have strategically expanded our presence in the region and we believe that the showroom in Anantapur will further solidify our market position, while offering greater convenience and accessibility to our valued customers.”

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced a range of exciting offers, giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on their jewellery purchases. As part of the Diwali Bonanza Offer, customers will be able to avail up to 45% off on making charges for plain gold jewellery*. For premium products, a flat 30% discount on making charges is applicable*, whereas the jewellery brand is offering a flat 35% discount on making charges for temple and antique jewellery*. To further enhance the shopping experience, all jewellery items under 30 grams will have a flat 25% discount on making charges across Kalyan Jewellers showrooms. Apart from this, Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms - will also apply.

Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers' 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand's commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan's popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit https://www.kalyanjewellers.net/











