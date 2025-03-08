Live
Breaking Barriers: Women Redefining Leadership Across Industries
International Women's Day marks the ongoing progress of women in various fields as they challenge conventions and transform leadership. These leaders are creating new definitions of what it means to lead. Their stories of grit, creativity, and toughness serve as an inspiration for younger generations.
Pritika Singh – CEO, Prayag Hospital Group
"Every day is Women’s Day, for she is strength, love, and resilience embodied. A mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend—she nurtures with dedication and uplifts with grace. She is a celebration in herself, shaping the world with her determination and kindness."
Meenal Khanna Kwatra – Founder, Amantyacare
"As women, we juggle so much, and somewhere in between, we forget to put ourselves first. Self-care isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling good, inside and out. This Women’s Day, let’s remind each other that we don’t need to earn rest, love, or kindness. We deserve it, just as we are."
Nancy D – Chief Business Officer, Scholars Merit Pvt Ltd.
"Women are shaping the future of education, business, and innovation. Their leadership is redefining success, driving change, and creating opportunities that empower generations. This Women’s Day, celebrate the visionaries, the leaders, and the changemakers transforming the world."
Sudeshna Roy, Co-Founders, Voynic Media
"Success isn’t just about talent—it’s about making the right moves with clarity and intention. The network you build, the knowledge you acquire, and the career choices you make all shape your path. Surround yourself with strong, ambitious women, invest in your growth, and create opportunities that align with your ambitions. This Women’s Day, let’s pledge to take charge of our careers with purpose, uplift one another, and build success on our own terms.”
Tanya Michael, Co-Founder, Voynic Media
“Advocacy begins with you. If you don’t champion your own work, no one else will. Track your achievements, articulate your value, and have the confidence to ask for what you rightfully deserve. This Women’s Day, let’s pledge to own our accomplishments, speak up with confidence, and ensure our contributions are seen and valued."
Rashi Wadhwa – CEO, Koescore Online Pvt Ltd.
"Women entrepreneurs are transforming industries, creating inclusive solutions, and building businesses that create real impact. They are breaking barriers, challenging norms, and proving that leadership has no gender. This Women’s Day, let’s promise to support and celebrate every woman—because when one of us rises, we all do."
These women are not just leaving marks on their fields; they are writing new rulebooks for leadership. Their journeys prove that when walls come down, good things follow.