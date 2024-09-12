Brick & Bolt launches Experience Centre in Hyderabad to Transform Customer Experience in Home Construction

Brick&Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company recognized for its customer-centric solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest Experience Centre (EC) in Hyderabad. Located at Plot No.1-98/75a-75b, Titanium Building, Jubilee Enclave, Madhapur, this modern facility highlights Brick&Bolt’s commitment to transforming the construction landscape for property owners nationwide.

Spanning 2,376 sq. ft., the new Hyderabad Experience Centre combines vibrant office space with a dynamic showroom ambience, offering visitors a firsthand look at Brick&Bolt’s diverse suite of construction solutions. Residents of Hyderabad and nearby communities can explore customized offerings, including the Basic, Classic, Premium, Royal, and Dahlia Packages. The centre is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, where visitors are encouraged to walk in and engage with expert technical consultants for tailored home and commercial construction solutions.

Brick & Bolt caters to a diverse range of customers with its wide array of offerings, from basic homes to premium and luxury HNI residences. The Experience Centre in Hyderabad showcases this diversity with various packages, including Basic, Classic, Premium, Royal, and Dahlia, catering to the needs and budgets of different customer segments. Hyderabad is a major market with a significant presence of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), making it a strategic focus for Brick & Bolt as it expands its offerings. The city's growing demand for premium and luxury residences aligns with Brick & Bolt’s vision to provide high-quality construction services tailored to this discerning clientele.

Founded by Jayesh Rajpurohit and Arpit Rajpurohit in 2018, Brick&Bolt has been revolutionizing the construction experience for customers by providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to completion. The company’s unique offerings include over 5,500 flexible floor plans, an ESCROW payment mechanism ensuring 100% money safety, and the QASCON system, which encompasses 470+ stringent quality checks across three tiers to ensure excellence in every project.

Commenting on the launch, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick&Bolt, said, “Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing markets for Brick&Bolt, with over 200 projects currently ongoing. As a dynamic market with immense growth potential, our new Experience Centre embodies our vision to deliver a more engaging, transparent, and reliable construction experience. By bringing our products and services closer to our customers, we aim to build trust, showcase our expertise, and ultimately empower property owners throughout their construction journey.”

Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CTO of Brick&Bolt, added, “We are dedicated to maintaining consistency across all our Experience Centres, upholding our brand standards while accommodating local preferences. Our Hyderabad EC is designed to be a place where customers can feel confident in their decisions, experiencing firsthand the quality and transparency that Brick&Bolt brings to the table.”

As a leader in transitioning the construction sector from unorganized to organized, Brick&Bolt continues to set industry standards for transparency, efficiency, and quality. The company has successfully delivered 7.54 million sq. ft. of construction, covering 4,500 units across major cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida, and Mysore.

Brick&Bolt’s expansion plans include entering 25 top Indian cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow, and Nagpur, with a goal of delivering over 35,000 units. The company aims to leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative construction practices to reshape urban living and build modern, sustainable communities.



















