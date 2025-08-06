Bridging Policing and AI: Nikeelu Gunda Trains Officers at PTC Medchal

In a progressive step toward integrating technology with frontline law enforcement, AI and Digital Strategy Expert Nikeelu Gunda conducted a special training session for police officers at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Medchal. The refresher course focused on the practical use of Artificial Intelligence and digital tools in everyday policing, cybercrime investigations, and responsible social media usage.

During the session, officers were introduced to a range of real-world applications such as phishing scam detection, deepfake identification, mobile data analysis, voice recognition, digital evidence handling, and dark web monitoring. Nikeelu demonstrated how AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Grabify, VirusTotal, and PimEyes can assist officers in detecting cyber threats and analyzing digital clues in real time.

“Technology has become the new beat for law enforcement,” said Nikeelu Gunda. “Empowering officers with digital tools ensures they are equipped to tackle both on-ground and online crimes effectively.”

The training was conducted under the leadership of PTC Principal P. Madhukar Swamy, who emphasized the importance of future-ready policing.

“As crimes become more digital, our police force must become more dynamic. This training is a vital step in preparing our officers for a data-driven world,” he stated.

The event was successfully supported by Laxman DSP, along with Inspectors Kiran, Ravi, and N. Chandrasekhar, whose coordination helped make the session a success.

Participating officers shared positive feedback, noting that they gained confidence in using AI to support investigations and handle digital complaints more effectively. The program marked another significant stride toward building a tech-savvy, cyber-aware police force in Telangana.