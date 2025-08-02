Brigade to launch 2 luxury residential projects in Hyd

Real estate major Brigade Group has announced two new luxury residential projects in Hyderabad’s Moti Nagar locality through Joint Development Agreements (JDAs). The projects, titled Brigade Citadel 2 and Citadel 3, mark a strategic expansion in one of the group’s key South Indian markets and build upon the success of the original Brigade Citadel.

Spread across 10 acres of prime land, the combined development will cover approximately 1 million square feet and is projected to generate over Rs970 crore in revenue. The two projects will comprise 405 premium residences designed to meet the aspirations of modern homebuyers, featuring a blend of spacious layouts, elegant architecture, and community-centric design.

“This expansion marks a strategic step in our scalable and sustainable growth in Hyderabad,” said Amar Mysore, Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. “We aim to deliver high-quality, premium living experiences that reflect our commitment to design excellence and urban innovation.”

The developments will offer 3 and 4 BHK homes in low-rise, exclusive enclaves - a rare format in today’s high-rise urban landscape. Located in the heart of Moti Nagar, the projects promise a balance of privacy, open space, and connectivity, redefining luxury living in the city.

Brigade Group, established in 1986, has developed iconic properties across major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, and Kochi. With a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and education, the company continues to shape India’s urban transformation.