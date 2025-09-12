Brightcom joins US firm CQT for AI-powered defence tech

Brightcom Group Limited (BCG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Close Quarters Tactical (CQT) Weapon Systems, a US-based defence manufacturer, to jointly develop advanced defence technologies integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with precision-engineered tactical hardware. The collaboration marks the first major initiative under Brightcom Defence, the company’s new division launched in August 2025 to pioneer AI-powered aerospace intelligence and autonomous defence platforms.

Under the MoU, the two companies will work together in three strategic areas: Business Development – jointly pursuing opportunities across India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and other allied markets, targeting defence ministries, government procurement programs, and private contractors. Product Sourcing and Adaptation – introducing CQT’s rifles, tactical platforms, and precision components into India and allied markets, with provisions for technology transfer, co-development, and localized manufacturing in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat and offset policies. Software-Enabled Defence Systems – integrating Brightcom’s AI, machine learning, and data platforms into CQT’s tactical hardware to enable swarm coordination, autonomous combat platforms, intelligent threat response, and secure mission architectures.

“CQT Weapon Systems brings decades of expertise in precision engineering and tactical systems, complementing Brightcom’s AI-driven platforms,” said Suresh Reddy, Chairman of Brightcom Group. “Together, we aim to deliver fully deployable next-generation defence solutions.” CQT Weapon Systems, headquartered in Michigan, is known for its high-performance rifles, specialised combat platforms, and precision components used by military and law enforcement worldwide.