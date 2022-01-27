Brightcom records 130% revenue growth, declares 2:3 bonus shares

Hyderabad: City-based Brightcom Group, the adtech major, has put forward impressive performance in its third quarter results for the financial year 2022.The company reported a consolidated revenues of Rs 2021 crore that went up 130.08 per cent YoY, and the PAT of Rs 371 crore YoY rose by 167.99 per cent.

The EBITDA rose 126.44 per cent at Rs 578 crore due to better cost management and higher yields.

The company announced that in order to reward shareholders further, they declared an issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio 2:3, meaning for every three shares owned, two bonus shares will be issued. The move will not only improve liquidity but also unlock the value of the company.

The overall performance was impressive owing to increased consumer usage of digital media and digital channels to conduct commerce across the world, post the pandemic. Filtering technologies across the industry have reached a steady-state, cutting down the spurious traffic, thereby contributing to higher eCPMs (effective Cost per Impression).

The target Future Cashflows FCF for FY22 remains at Rs 250 cr, and as stated in earlier communication, is slated to reach Rs 500 cr by June quarter, 2022. Improving Free Cash generation is a key financial target for management.

The company's focus is singularly on creating significant stakeholder value, and focus on improving free cash generation, and increasing Return on Equity (RoE). The company remains deeply committed to the highest standards of governance, accounting and transparency in our operations, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Brightcom is now a valuable part of the select group of MCM partners of Google.

The company has created a customised engagement-based video player to meet in-stream and/or outstream needs, improve the user experience, and boost site revenue. This innovative solution features custom formats, a real-time reporting dashboard, simple and flexible integration, high-quality video content, and ongoing player optimization. The company is making progress in the Audio Advertising M&A opportunity, which will add significantly to capabilities and the financials in the coming quarters.

The management bandwidth has been increased by adding more senior management professionals: Peshwa Acharya (President, Group Strategy), Satish Cheeti (President, Brightcom Audio).