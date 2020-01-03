Business: Market analysts predict it's good to invest in Gold in 2020

It seems the New Year is all set to become fruitfull as far as the business sector is concerned. With the Gold prices increasing in the last month that has witnessed 23 per cent of profit in 2019. Market analysts predict that investing in Yellow metal is going to be yield profits in coming days as well.

At a point of time in 2019, the price of 10 grams of Gold exceeded 42 thousand. However, after fluctuations in the international market and domestic demand, the prices have remained at Rs 40000 on New Year's Day. The gold prices are said to be increased this year as well and expected to cross 45 thousand. However, market analysts suggest putting Gold in the form of equity shares rather than in the way of government-issued MNTC Gold Coins.

On Friday, the price of the yellow metal in Hyderbad remained at Rs 41,150 per 10 grams of 24 carat and Rs. 41,150 per 10 gms of 22 carat 37,930. while in the national capital Delhi, the rates have stood at Rs. 39,100. for 10 gms of 24-carat gold and Rs. 38,100 for 10 gms of 22 carats respectively.