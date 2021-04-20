Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B

Union Cabinet on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, approved Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B having a total length of 58.19 kilometres. Phase 2A will be built from Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram while Phase 2B will cover K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction.

While announcing the cabinet decisions today, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, the total completion cost of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project will be over Rs 14,788 crore.

Mr Goyal in a tweet said, "Govt led by PM @NarendraModi ji has approved Phase 2A & 2B of Bangalore Metro Rail Project connecting the airport to the city & other areas. It will enable: Last mile connectivity; Economic prosperity; Reliable & sustainable transportation."





The Minister also informed that the cabinet has also approved an exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by Talcher Fertilizers Limited. He said, it would assist in reducing urea imports to the tune of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum which will save foreign exchange.

In the second tweet, the Minister said, "Govt led by PM @NarendraModi ji has approved an exclusive subsidy policy for Urea produced through the coal gasification route by Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. This will boost: Availability of fertilisers to farmers & Ancillary industries."

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)

Railways Minister has refuted the claims of a shortage of railways tickets saying that tickets are available and the trains are fully operational in the country. He said, migrant workers are not facing any difficulty and special trains are being run as per the requirements.