CAIT launches National Skilling Mission ‘ARISE’ – 2.5 million traders and retailers to be empowered

Taking a historic step toward realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Skill India–Strong India,” the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today launched its National Skilling Mission “ARISE” (All India Retailers Initiative for Skilling and Entrepreneurship) in collaboration with Coca-Cola India and with the support of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The program was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, while Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and CAIT Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal presided over the event.

Several senior government officials, leading trade representatives from across the country, Mr. Rahul Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd.; and Ms. Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, were also present on the occasion.

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, while launching the National Skilling Mission ‘ARISE,’ said that this mission — to be implemented under the leadership of MP Shri Praveen Khandelwal across Delhi and India — is a historic initiative to make the country’s retail sector skilled and self-reliant.

She said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this mission will provide new direction and new strength to millions of small traders and shopkeepers — the real backbone of India’s economy. The confluence of skill development, digital empowerment, and entrepreneurship will not only strengthen local business but also help realize the dream of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

She further added, “Our country is full of capabilities. If we channelize the potential of traders through the Skill India Mission, it will lead to growth in individual businesses, a stronger national economy, and a boost to the Swadeshi movement. I congratulate CAIT, NSDC, and Coca-Cola India for this visionary initiative that truly embodies the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.”

Shri Khandelwal said that this skilling mission is a major step toward accelerating the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under this mission, 2.5 million (25 lakh) kirana and retail traders across India will be trained and digitally empowered. The campaign will begin from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and then gradually expand to other states.

He said that this multi-dimensional mission symbolizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farsighted initiative to enhance the capabilities of India’s workforce. The collaboration between CAIT, Coca-Cola India, and NSDC will provide practical business knowledge, digital tools, and entrepreneurial confidence to local traders. “A skilled and self-reliant trading community will drive India’s economic revolution from the grassroots level,” he added.

In line with the Digital India initiative, ARISE focuses on modern retailing and business expansion through digital and technological upskilling. The mission will train traders in digital technology, financial management, consumer behavior analysis, and market adaptability.

The initiative will also integrate Coca-Cola’s ‘Coke Buddy’ platform — an AI-powered digital tool that helps kirana store owners forecast demand, manage inventory, and offer personalized consumer experiences. This digital integration will modernize India’s traditional retail network and strengthen their competitiveness against large retail chains.

Ms. Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said that India’s retailers and kirana store owners are not only the foundation of commerce but also the pillars of our communities. Aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Skill India’ vision, Coca-Cola is proud to partner in this national mission to promote local entrepreneurship and enable digital growth. Through ARISE, we celebrate the resilience and spirit of these entrepreneurs who keep India’s economic and cultural fabric thriving.”

Shri Khandelwal concluded by saying that CAIT’s ARISE Mission will serve as a meaningful step toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Its core objective is to make every trader skilled, capable, and self-reliant. ARISE is aligned with the National Skill Development Mission and the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign — reinforcing the belief that when every trader is skilled and empowered, the dream of a developed India becomes a reality.”