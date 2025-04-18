California dragging Trump to court against tariffs

Live
Los Angeles: California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the western US State, which has the largest economy in the nation is suing the Trump administration over the President’s sweeping ‘unlawful tariffs’ on international trading partners.
“President Trump’s unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy - driving up prices and threatening jobs,” Newsom said on Wednesday in a statement, adding that “We’re standing up for American families who can’t afford to let the chaos continue”.
