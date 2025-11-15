CAMS’s Technology and AI Innovations Powering Exponential Growth in the Mutual Fund Ecosystem

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), India’s largest registrar and transfer agent, has announced plans to catalyze the growth of mutual funds industry by further bolstering its operating Infrastructure, talent and technological spine. CAMS stated that it is future proofing its platform through integration of AI and other advance technologies, in order to support the sustained growth of the industry in the coming years, to host up to 8 new AMCs annually and assist multiple new fund houses in going live (basis recently issued licenses). In addition, CAMS is uniquely positioning itself to support its clients for the launch of SIF schemes in the coming months, a new asset class which is beginning to evoke significant market interest. GIFT city, where the company has been present for over 4 years and works with over 30 clients, is now turning into an arena for domestic Mutual funds to operate their schemes in and represents a visible growth opportunity. As part of the Platform re-architecture roadmap, CAMS has announced the launch of CAMSLens and is planning to make 4 more AI integrations over the next two quarters, which will significantly add to its scale-capability and operating efficiency.

Continuing its legacy of trust and compliance, CAMS’s operational excellence has enabled six Mutual Fund houses – Angel One, Unifi, Jio BlackRock, Ceybank Sri Lanka, Taurus and Choice to go live with their products during CY2025, an unprecedented feat. CAMS has executed over 900 million financial transactions during the previous year, staying in sync with the requirement to carry capacity to manage 2X of these volumes through its network of advanced datacenters.

As of September 2025, CAMS’s assets under management have crossed a new milestone of Rs.52 lakh Cr; retaining its leadership with ~68% market share. CAMS’s unique investor count crossed the 4.3 Crore mark in the quarter, growing 17% Y-o-Y.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS said, “We are currently pursuing designing, building and integration of advanced AI-driven technologies, aimed at delivering large lifts to our overall efficiency and speed & scale of operations. As operations move to cloud platforms and more advances APIs begin to power our business, we will be better positioned to create scale swiftly and get ready to grow more than 2X of our present volume over the next two years. We are building robust platforms and compliance-ready processes to support new investment products, which will encompass real-time dashboards, intelligence and risk controls, enabling clients to make quick decisions”.

CAMS has launched CAMSLens with an objective of ensuring near-instant, consistent, and accurate implementation of new regulatory circulars (from SEBI, provisioned to be extended to other financial sector regulators as well such as RBI, IRDAI, PFRDA & IFSCA). Powered by an internally designed and custom built SLM, CAMSLens will accelerate regulatory circular implementation by performing real-time contextual analysis by linking recently-released circulars to existing regulatory frameworks, and generating precise, department-specific actionables (short & long document summaries, FAQs and tests) while concurrently creating audit guardrails.