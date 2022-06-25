Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary enters Indian mkt

Hyderabad: Canada-based skincare brand, The Ordinary, has made its debut into India by forging a partnership with Nykaa, and Estee Lauder Companies.

Launching exclusively with Nykaa, The Ordinary marries the retail proposition between India's leading lifestyle retailer (Nykaa) and Estee Lauder Companies India to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for science-backed skincare in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

According to The Ordinary, in June, the company will unveil its brick-and-mortar presence in all Nykaa Luxe and on Trend stores across India, as well as retail its robust product assortment online on Nykaa.com and on the Nykaa app. A hero product by the brand, the Niacinamide 10 per cent + Zinc 1 per cent Serum, is purchased once every 2 seconds across the globe and The Ordinary has retailed almost 300 million units till date.

Nicola Kilner, CEO and co-founder of The Ordinary by DECIEM said: "India is a special country for DECIEM. It was one of our founder, Brandon's most loved countries to visit, alongside the home country which raised our Chief Scientific Officer, Prudvi Kaka.

We have watched with happiness as our audience has grown in India, and we are incredibly pleased to be at the point in time to announce our launch with Nykaa. Nykaa is a beauty retail pioneer within India, and the perfect home for The Ordinary. We will continue our commitment to bring highly effective, clinical, science-backed skin treatments with integrity."