CARE Hospitals acquires Indore-based CHL Hospital

Hyderabad: City-based CARE Hospitals Group, an asset of TPG Growth managed EverCare Fund, announced its entry into Madhya Pradesh region through the acquisition of Indore- based CHL Hospitals on Monday.

Jasdeep Singh, CEO, CARE Hospitals, said: "We welcome CHL Hospitals to the CARE Hospitals network and are excited by the potential to create greater accessibility to high end clinical Care to patients with our combined expertise in Central India. As a national chain CARE Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing quality health care to the patient community in tier-2 cities and our hospitals are leading providers in each of these cities. This partnership with CHL consolidates our presence further with a leadership position in a key geography of the country."

Rajesh Bhargava, Chairman and MD, CHL Hospitals, said: "We welcome CARE Hospitals to take the lead in growing CHL Hospitals in Indore and other parts of the State. For the past 21 years, the clinical team at CHL across specialties has been delivering exceptional care and has gained multiple recognitions. With the new transition, our teams are looking forward to supporting CARE Hospitals in its endeavour to scale up CHL Hospitals in Central India."