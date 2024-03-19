Live
- India’s direct tax collections jump 20% to cross Rs 18. 9 lakh crore in 2023-24
- Hope Indian squash players will do well in LA 2028 Olympics, says Saurav Ghoshal on sidelines of PVL clash
- Provide infrastructure to students, conduct 10 exams in full swing - District Collector Uday Kumar
- Kumaraswamy writes to ECI seeking paramilitary forces for Bengaluru Rural seat
- Gurugram Police to apply for Elvish Yadav's production warrant on March 20
- K’taka CM, Dy CM have joined hands with water mafia: LoP Ashoka
- Legends Cricket Trophy: I hope that same result can be repeated in final, says NYSS Chadwick Walton
- JD-S committing suicide by fielding Deve Gowda's son-in-law on BJP ticket: Shivakumar
- Mahateja Creations Family Emotional Thriller 'Tenant' - The film is getting ready for release in the third week of April
- Municipal Chairman BS Keshav is about to join Congress party. Along with 18 councillors
Just In
CCI approves Ultra Tech’s acquisition of Kesoram cement business
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of Kesoram Cement Business by UltraTech Cement Limited from Kesoram Industries Limited.
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of Kesoram Cement Business by UltraTech Cement Limited from Kesoram Industries Limited.
The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the grey cement business of Kesoram Industries Limited by AV Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement Limited pursuant to a composite scheme of arrangement dated 30th November 2023 under the Companies Act, CCI said.
UltraTech, a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited, is engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of grey cement, white cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, and building products in India. UltraTech is also engaged in the provision of building solutions in India.
Kesoram, a BK Birla Group company, is engaged in the manufacture of grey cement through the Kesoram Cement Business. Kesoram is also engaged in the businesses of rayon, transparent paper, and chemicals in India, which are not part of the proposed combination, the CCI statement added.