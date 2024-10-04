Celebrate the Festive Spirit of Dasara with Exclusive Offers and Exciting Family Experiences at Wonderla Hyderabad!

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s largest amusement park chain is excited to announce an exclusive Dasara Offer at Wonderla Hyderabad till October 10th, 2024.

To mark this joyous occasion of Dasara, Wonderla is offering a special "Buy 2 and Get 1 Free" ticket offer exclusively available for online bookings. These bookings for the limited-time offer can be made until October 10th, with tickets valid for use until October 31st. Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled experience!

As a part of a vibrant celebration at Wonderla Hyderabad, visitors can experience Dasara special festivities at the park until 13th October, including an energetic DJ set, lively Bathukamma festivities, a colorful Dasara-themed procession Enjoy fun games at the wave pool, savor delicious treats at the Street Food Fest, and be entertained by captivating street magic throughout the day. Wonderla Hyderabad had also recently introduced two new rides, Hyperverse and G-Fall to take the Dasara Thrill to the next level.

Moreover, the park is offering an exclusive 'Buy 2 Tickets with Food Combo, Get 1 Ticket with Food Combo Free' deal, ensuring a perfect blend of exhilarating experiences and delightful dining options for a memorable day of fun and enjoyment.

Commenting on the joyous occasion, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, “Dasara is a time of celebration, reflection, and togetherness, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this joyous tradition. Our special Dasara Offer goes beyond just rides and food—it’s about creating a space where families and friends can come together and forge unforgettable memories during this auspicious season. We hope this celebration fills everyone’s hearts with adventure, joy, and excitement. Let’s come together to embrace the spirit of Dasara and create cherished moments that will be treasured for years to come!”

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in https://bookings.wonderla.com/ advance through the online portal or customers can buy the tickets directly from the park counters or can contact Hyderabad Park: 084 146 76333 or +91 91000 63636.