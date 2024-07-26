Cellbay Mobile Store Grand Opening at Amanagal

Cellbay, Telangana's fastest growing multibrand Retail chain, launched its new showroom in Amanagal town today by Team Cellbay The decision to open a Cellbay showroom in Amanagal has been met with widespread praise from the community. Speaking to the media, local residents expressed their excitement about having a Cellbay showroom in their town, which will cater to all their needs for mobile handsets, accessories, smart watches, smart TVs, laptops, and personal care products.While talking to the media, great opportunity for the people of Amanagal to have a Cellbay showroom which caters to all the needs of mobile handsets, accessories, smart watches, smart TVs, laptops and personal care products. She urged all the people of Tupran and surrounding villages to visit Celbay showroom to buy their favorite mobile handsets, smart TV and laptop and avail the launching offers. Branded Neckband is available just at Rs. 99/- for the first three thousand customers, Android TV starts just at just Rs. 7999/-, Sound Bar with WOOFER comes free with some specially branded TVs, and Android Smart is available only at Rs. 5999/- .Everyone's dream IPHONE is at a monthly EMI of just Rs. 2705/- can be obtained.

Assured gift on every smart phone purchase such as, on smart phone purchase above Rs.15000/

Rs.2499/- worth branded ear buds is given absolutely FREE.

Founder, Managing Director Mr. Soma Nagaraju said that Cellbay always stands first in providing the best shopping experience to its esteemed customers by offering the best products and services. It also provides best after sales services to its customers. Eligible customers can avail finance options to purchase mobile handsets, TVs, laptops, etc., he said. The company aims to provide its services to the nook and corner of South India, hence started entering into 3 tier cities. Mr. Nagraju Soma explained that Cellbay is a One Stop Hub for many mobile and smart TV brands like Xioami, Realme, SAMSUNG, VIVO, OPPO, ONE PLUS, POCO, APPLE etc.

Director Strategy & Director Planning, Mr. Suhas Nallacheru explained Cellbay's role in reaching out to its customers and providing state-of-the-art services. As part of this process, the town of Amanagal was inaugurated with an elegant ambience. Mobile insurance is also available at Cellbay, proud to say that all products are available at honest prices. He requested everyone to visit the new showroom to buy mobile handsets, smart TVs, laptops, mobile accessories and the best introductory offers available. Cellbay has always prioritized customer service, which is why it offers free home delivery in the vicinity of its stores.

Celbay Marketing Director Sudeep Nallacheru said that they are adapting their marketing strategy to keep up with new trends in purchasing patterns. He said that social media and digital marketing methods are being followed as part of that.

Vivo General Manager Sri Atheesh Bhargav garu, xiaomi Ap/Ts head Anwar garu, Finance Committee Officials, CELLBAY team members, brand officials, family members & friends, customers of Amanagal participated in the grand opening ceremony and made the entire event a GREAT success.