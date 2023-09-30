Live
Centre looks to boost green steel mfg
Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia held a meeting with five task forces and discussed a range of issues, including incentivising green steel production and financing options for decarbonising the industry.
Key stakeholders, industry experts, and government officials attended the meeting to discuss ways to achieve sustainability and decarbonisation in steel production on Thursday, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement on Friday.
The meeting was also attended by Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha, chairpersons of the five task forces and other senior officials. "Held a fruitful discussion with five of our 13 task forces.
Defined a roadmap to tackle inevitable challenges through a multi-pronged approach, including renewable energy uptake, skill development, incentives, and potential pathways for decarbonisation," the minister said.