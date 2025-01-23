  • Menu
Centre releases Rs 1,600 cr under PLI

New Delhi: The Centre disbursed close to Rs1,600 crore under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the first half of 2024-25 with the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector getting the biggest chunk of Rs964 crore, a senior official confirmed on Wednesday.

The electronics sector was followed by the pharmaceuticals sector with Rs604 crore. The beneficiaries in the other sectors include food products, telecom and drones.

