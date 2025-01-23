Live
- PM to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha on Jan 28
- Congress to restructure organisation in Kerala
- Selfie with wife led security forces to corner Maoist Chalapathi
- Kishan moots new tech to check illegal mining
- Odisha govt hikes risk allowance of SOG jawans
- Majhi flays BJD govt’s 5T school model
- MP Aruna assures new mandals for Kotakonda and Garlapadu
- Govt committed to development of pilgrim city: MLA Arani
- Temple relocation stalled amid funding delays
- Australian research makes breakthrough in boosting breast cancer cure rate
Centre releases Rs 1,600 cr under PLI
New Delhi: The Centre disbursed close to Rs1,600 crore under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the first half of 2024-25 with the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector getting the biggest chunk of Rs964 crore, a senior official confirmed on Wednesday.
The electronics sector was followed by the pharmaceuticals sector with Rs604 crore. The beneficiaries in the other sectors include food products, telecom and drones.
