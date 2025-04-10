Live
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
- Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects
China raises retaliatory tariff on US to 84%
Highlights
Bangkok: China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the US in an additional countermeasure effective from April 10. Last week, China...
Bangkok: China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the US in an additional countermeasure effective from April 10. Last week, China said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all US goods. On Wednesday, Trump’s tariffs of 104 per cent went into effect on Chinese exports to the US.
Next Story