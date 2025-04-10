  • Menu
China raises retaliatory tariff on US to 84%

Bangkok: China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the US in an additional countermeasure effective from April 10. Last week, China said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all US goods. On Wednesday, Trump’s tariffs of 104 per cent went into effect on Chinese exports to the US.

