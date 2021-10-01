Chip shortage takes toll on auto sales

New Delhi: The global semiconductor shortage hit passenger vehicle sales in September, with major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra reporting a decline in sales on Friday. Kia India and Honda Cars also reported a dip in wholesales last month as compared with the year-ago period. Carmakers like Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nissan and Skoda, however, reported an increase in passenger vehicle dispatches last month despite supply chain issues.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales slipped 54.9 per cent to 68,815 units last month as against 1,52,608 units in September 2020. "Sales volume of the company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the auto major stated. Barring exports, the company reported a dip in all segments, including utility vehicles and compact hatchback dispatches in September. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India reported a 34.2 per cent decline in September wholesales owing to the semiconductor shortage. The company's dispatches last month stood at 33,087 units as against 50,313 in September 2020. Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra saw its domestic passenger vehicle sales drop 12 per cent to 13,134 units last month from 14,857 units in the year-ago period. "The challenges around the supply of semiconductors continue to pose difficulties for the auto industry globally. We have taken several steps to mitigate the effect and are working towards managing the situation as best as possible," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra noted. Kia India reported a 22.67 per cent dip in wholesales last month at 14,441 units as compared to 18,676 units in the same month last year.

"As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.