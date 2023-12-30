Cigniti expands offshore delivery centre in Hyd

City-based Cigniti Technologies Limited, a digital engineering services company on Fridayinaugurated a new Offshore Delivery Centre (ODC), an expansion of its existing facility in Hyderabad. The companyalso plans to add a digital experience center at the newly inaugurated facility.



The new office space spread across 40,000 sft can accommodate 400 professionals.Currently, the total headcount of Cigniti in India is around 3,800, of which, over 2,000 are working from Hyderabad. The existing delivery centre is spread across two lakh sft. At the new facility, two state-of-the-art training centers have been included to promote continuous learning and innovation.

Speaking on the launch, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Cigniti Technologies, said:“As we step into a new year, the inauguration of our ODC symbolises the beginning of a chapter filled with possibilities and opportunities. This expansion not only amplifies our capabilities but also underscores our commitment to providing a world-class work environment for our employees. With additional space, advanced facilities, and enhanced infrastructure, we are poised to elevate the employee experience, fostering collaboration and innovation.”