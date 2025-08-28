Classic Electrodes IPO GMP at ₹20; Allotment Finalized Today, Listing on September 1

Live
Classic Electrodes IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹20, indicating strong investor interest. Allotment finalized today, August 28, 2025. Estimated listing price of ₹108, with shares to be credited on August 29.
As of August 28, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Classic Electrodes IPO stands at ₹20, indicating positive investor sentiment ahead of its listing on the NSE Emerge platform.
IPO Overview:
Price Band: ₹82 to ₹87 per share
Issue Size: ₹41.51 crore (fresh issue)
Lot Size: 1,600 shares
Tentative Listing Date: September 1, 2025
Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited
Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
Investor Gain
Subscription Highlights:
Overall Subscription: 179.97 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 84.88 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 356.75 times
Individual Investors: 158.44 times
Estimated Listing Price:
With a GMP of ₹20, the estimated listing price is approximately ₹108, representing a potential gain of 24.14% over the upper price band.
Investor Considerations:
Positive GMP: The current GMP suggests strong demand and favorable market expectations.
High Subscription Rates: The high subscription rates across all categories reflect robust investor interest.
Listing Date: Investors should be prepared for the listing on September 1, 2025.