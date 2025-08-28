  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Classic Electrodes IPO GMP at ₹20; Allotment Finalized Today, Listing on September 1

Classic Electrodes IPO GMP at ₹20; Allotment Finalized Today, Listing on September 1
x

Classic Electrodes IPO GMP at ₹20; Allotment Finalized Today, Listing on September 1

Highlights

Classic Electrodes IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹20, indicating strong investor interest. Allotment finalized today, August 28, 2025. Estimated listing price of ₹108, with shares to be credited on August 29.

As of August 28, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Classic Electrodes IPO stands at ₹20, indicating positive investor sentiment ahead of its listing on the NSE Emerge platform.

IPO Overview:

Price Band: ₹82 to ₹87 per share

Issue Size: ₹41.51 crore (fresh issue)

Lot Size: 1,600 shares

Tentative Listing Date: September 1, 2025

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Investor Gain

Subscription Highlights:

Overall Subscription: 179.97 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 84.88 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 356.75 times

Individual Investors: 158.44 times

Estimated Listing Price:

With a GMP of ₹20, the estimated listing price is approximately ₹108, representing a potential gain of 24.14% over the upper price band.

Investor Considerations:

Positive GMP: The current GMP suggests strong demand and favorable market expectations.

High Subscription Rates: The high subscription rates across all categories reflect robust investor interest.

Listing Date: Investors should be prepared for the listing on September 1, 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick