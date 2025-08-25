CLFMA of India Sets Bold Agri-Export Agenda at 58th AGM & 66th National Symposium

The Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA) of India successfully concluded its 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 66th National Symposium on 22nd & 23rd August 2025 at the Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Themed “Animal Agriculture in India – The Way Forward”, the two-day event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, sector experts, and stakeholders to shape a unified roadmap for India’s animal agriculture sector, with a strong emphasis on boosting agriculture exports.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Vijay D. Bhandare, Convenor and Managing Committee Member, CLFMA of India. This was followed by the Chairman’s Address from Mr. Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman, CLFMA of India, who highlighted the sector’s critical role in strengthening rural livelihoods, ensuring national food security, and enhancing India’s standing in global agri-trade.

Setting the tone for the discussions, Tarun Shridhar, IAS (Retd.), delivered the thematic address, highlighting the critical role of animal agriculture in India’s economic and nutritional landscape. The symposium also honoured outstanding contributions through the prestigious CLFMA Awards and Student Awards, recognising both industry achievements and the promise of emerging talent.





The symposium was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India; Sri Vakiti Srihari, Hon’ble Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services; Sri Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana; and Dr. Muthukumaraswamy B., Joint Secretary(NLM), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman at CLFMA of India, said, “India is home to the world’s largest livestock population and accounts for 13% of global milk production. The sector contributes 30.23% to agricultural GVA and 5.5% to the national economy, making it a cornerstone of national growth, rural prosperity, and nutritional security. Yet, this is only the beginning of our growth story. With the right policies, stronger cold-chain and processing infrastructure, and faster adoption of innovation, we can evolve from being the world’s largest producer to one of its most influential exporters. CLFMA remains committed to working with all stakeholders to turn this vision into reality.”

“We have also proposed the establishment of:

● Export Oriented Zones (EOZs)

● Livestock Export & Domestic Development Authority

These strategic bodies will significantly enhance ease of doing business and boost the global competitiveness of the Indian poultry sector by ensuring:

● Access to raw materials at global price parity.

● A simplified regulatory framework for domestic and international trade.

● Market creation and diversification through government-to-government collaboration and coordinated branding strategies through FTA.”

The CLFMA delegation included:

● DY. Chairman Sumit Sureka

● DY. Chairman Naveen Pasuparthy

● DY. Chairman Abhay Parnerkar

● DY. Chairman Abhay Shah

● Hon. Secretary Nissar F. Mohammed

● Treasurer R Ramkutty

● Convenor, Vijay Bhandare

A special highlight of the event was the launch of the CLFMA Souvenir, encapsulating the association’s achievements, sector insights, and future vision. The programme concluded with a networking dinner, live performance, and the felicitation of sponsors, media representatives, guests, and invitees, marking a celebratory end to two days of engaging discussions and knowledge exchange.