Clove Dental celebrates anniversary

Hyderabad: Clove Dental is celebrating its 12th anniversary. To mark the occasion, it is reinforcing its commitment towards #SpreadingSmiles and promoting oral hygiene across the geographies. The commitment to expand to 1000 clinics in the coming five years and at the same time organising 750 camps every month with a view to create awareness is one of the most positive steps towards this goal, the dental care chain said.



Since its inception in 2011, Clove Dental has been committed to elevating oral health. With more than 350 clinics, at 26 cities in the country, Clove Dental has conducted over 1.5 million treatments in last twelve years. The company's commitment to quality treatments is evident in its rigorous compliance with safety and hygiene protocols, including quality checks on sterilization, radiation control, and spore testing in every clinic.

Employing the largest number of dentists in the country and with expansion plans to hire another 1,000 dentists in the next three years, the dental chain will be one of the largest oral healthcare provider in the world. "With state-of-art materials, equipment, technologies, and superspecialists, Clove Dental is redefining oral health. Dental surgeons at Clove Dental are being inculcated with the value system of no over treatments and a clear focus on exceptional patient service, adhering to the highest principles of commitment, professional conduct and ethical values," the company said.