Cognizant’s “Vibe Coding” Event Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has successfully completed its attempt for a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon. Over a ten-day period, 53,199 Cognizant associates across 40 countries took part in a Vibe Coding event, a global initiative designed to democratize innovation and build AI fluency at scale.

An official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator confirmed Cognizant’s achievement in the category of most participants in an online generative AI hackathon, not only achieving but smashing the previous record. In addition to the event being a world record, it also generated 30,601 ideas and working prototypes that were submitted by associates around the world. Submissions ranged from an HR wellness companion app for busy professionals, to an app that checks brand compliance and corporate identity in support of a company’s marketing efforts.

Cognizant’s record-setting event invited all associates from across the company’s business functions – HR, sales, engineering, finance, legal, marketing, delivery – to engage with AI development tools in a hands-on, collaborative environment. The “Vibe Coding Hub,” which facilitated access to vibe coding platforms from Cognizant partners Lovable, Windsurf, Cursor, Gemini Code Assist, and GitHub Copilot; housed prompt engineering tutorials; and delivered Masterclasses conducted by Cognizant AI and partner experts was – in the spirit of the event – created in 24-hours exclusively through vibe coding.

Coined by renowned AI researcher Andrej Karpathy, “vibe coding” is an intuitive, AI-assisted style of programming that shifts the focus from syntax to creativity. Instead of writing code line by line, participants describe their intent in natural language and let generative AI tools handle the rest: generating, debugging, and refining ideas into working software. It’s an empowering way to build, lowering the barriers to innovation and making software creation accessible to anyone with an idea.

“Cognizant’s vibe coding initiative isn’t just about setting a world record, it’s about setting the pace for the AI economy,” said Ravi Kumar S., CEO, Cognizant. “We’re building a workforce where everyone has the tools to innovate with AI, not just adapt to it. Through vibe coding and the Cognizant Global Vibe Coding Community, we’re unlocking creativity at scale and empowering people to reimagine what’s possible, both inside Cognizant and for our clients across the industries we serve.”

Partners played a key role in making Cognizant’s vibe coding week, and the world record, possible:

“GitHub Copilot was the first at-scale AI developer tool, and it's now evolved into a powerful coding agent reshaping how software gets built,” said Sharryn Napier, VP, APAC at GitHub. “Cognizant’s Vibe Coding event offers a glimpse of what’s possible with Copilot. It not only democratizes access and enables anyone to create software, but also helps teams move faster, think bigger, and bring ideas to life at speed and scale. Marathon software projects are now strategic sprints, and developers are empowered to innovate at the speed of thought.”

“This wasn’t just a hackathon, it was a rehearsal for the future of work," said Anton Osika, CEO and co-founder of Lovable. "Millions of people who never thought of themselves as builders are realizing they can create prototypes and products on their own. Once that door is open, there’s no going back.”

“We're thrilled to have partnered with Cognizant for this record-breaking hackathon. Cognizant empowered their teams to select which tool worked best for them and Cursor was one of developers’ top choices,” shared Michael Truell, co-founder and CEO of Cursor. “Cursor enables a new approach to software development, with enterprise clients like Cognizant adopting AI-powered coding workflows at the scale of tens of thousands of developers. By investing in their workforce's AI skills and tool autonomy, Cognizant continues to advance the future of the professional services industry."

“Windsurf has enabled all types of folks to participate in this historic hackathon,” said Jeff Wang, CEO of Windsurf. “Imagine what it can do for large organizations to accelerate their ideas to reality. We are honored to support Cognizant and giving a glimpse into the future where 100x more code will be written.”

While the record was set by 53,199 active participants, many of whom built their very first applications, more than 250,000 Cognizant associates registered to join the newly launched Cognizant Global Vibe Coding Community, a collaborative space to share tools, ideas, tutorials, and breakthroughs across roles and regions. This community will continue to serve as a launchpad for innovation within Cognizant and for client-facing AI solutions, reinforcing the company’s leadership in enabling an AI-native enterprise.

The vibe coding initiative builds upon Cognizant’s deep commitment to drive an AI-enabled economy. The company previously committed to a $1 billion AI investment and launched Synapse, a global training initiative, which aims to upskill one million people with new digital skills including AI by the end of 2026.