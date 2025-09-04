Coromandel International Launches its 1000th Gromor Retail Store

Coromandel International Limited, one of India’s leading agri-solutions provider, marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its 1000th Gromor retail store in Kashti Village, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra. ‘Apla Gromor’ store represents Coromandel’s deepening engagement with India’s farming community and growing footprint in the region.

The milestone event was graced by Mr. Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman, and Mr. S. Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO of Coromandel International Limited, along with the company’s senior leadership.

Coromandel forayed into Rural Retail centers in the year 2007 under “My Gromor” brand and has since grown to become one of the largest rural retail chains in the country providing wide range of agri inputs and services to the farming community in the Southern states. With overwhelming responses from the farmers with regard to extension activities, quality products and service offerings, Coromandel has been expanding the network beyond Southern states and entered Maharashtra wherein it has reached the milestone of 1000th Store and has drawn up plans to double the network over the next 2 years.

With these 1000 company-owned, company-operated stores across five states - 766 Mana Gromor in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 195 Namma Gromor in Karnataka, 23 Namadu Gromor in Tamil Nadu, and 16 Apla Gromor in Maharashtra — the network now serves over 3 million farmers. These outlets are supported by a dedicated team of over 5000 people who connect with farmers on a day-to-day basis for various extension activities to support in enhancing their yield and farm productivity.

The Gromor retail network is complemented by digital solutions MyGromor app, which offers farm-specific advisory, product pricing, and image-based pest and disease detection. With over 1 million users, the app already drives 15% of store sales. Farmers further benefit from transparent pricing through auto-generated invoices and SMS updates, as well as doorstep delivery and IoT-enabled farm advisory services.

Each ‘My Gromor’ center serves as a one-stop destination for farmers, offering a complete range of agri-inputs—bulk, specialty, and organic fertilizers, crop protection, biologicals, cattle feed, and farm implements—along with value-added services such as soil and carbon testing, agronomy support, drone spraying services, and farmer-focused insurance. On average, each center caters to over 1000-1500 farmers across 10–15 villages.

The 1000th ‘My Gromor’ center, launched under the brand name Apla Gromor in the Kashti–Shrigonda belt, offers a comprehensive portfolio of agri-inputs and services while strengthening the company’s footprint in Maharashtra. With its modern format and farmer-centric offerings, the new outlet reinforces Coromandel’s commitment to enhancing farm productivity and supporting rural prosperity. Coromandel also plans 20 more Gromor stores in Pune district, including five near Kashti, further deepening its farmer connect.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman, Coromandel International, said “The inauguration of our 1000th ‘My Gromor’ store is a proud milestone in Coromandel’s journey of serving and enabling India’s farmers. What started in 2007 as a small step into agri-retail has today become one of the country’s largest agri-retail networks. Over the years, these centers have emerged as trusted partners for farming community, promoting environmentally responsible agricultural practices, while ensuring timely access to quality agri-inputs, innovative technologies and personalized advisory services that enhance productivity and improve livelihoods. Looking ahead, we have drawn up ambitious plans to double our retail footprint over the years, further deepening our farmer connect and creating sustainable value for rural communities.”

The Apla Gromor store will also serve as a demonstration hub for digital farming solutions, showcasing tools such as the MyGromor app, remote advisory, and image-based pest and disease identification. By blending technology with field-level expertise, the store will help farmers embrace precision agriculture, enhance productivity, and move towards more sustainable and resilient farming practices—reinforcing Coromandel’s vision of shaping the future of Indian agriculture.