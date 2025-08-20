Coupang logs in hiring drive for Hyd facility

Hyderabad: US-based technology firm Coupang Inc. on Tuesday announced the expansion of its India Development Centre with the launch of a new office in Hyderabad. The new office, which opened in July, reinforces India’s role as a fast-growing hub for its global technology and innovation initiatives, according to a statement. The Hyderabad office will focus on deep tech capabilities, including core system ownership and generative AI innovation, the company said in the statement.

“We continue to deliver strong growth and profitability by staying focused on building cutting-edge technology and customer experiences. India is central to our vision as we scale our engineering capabilities and global footprint,” Harshal Wanjari, Vice President of Engineering at Coupang, said. The company said it is also hiring across a wide range of technology roles in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad locations. Coupang’s India teams lead domains such as logistics, finance platforms, fraud detection technology, and cloud infrastructure, supporting its operations in markets like Korea and Taiwan.

“Among all of Coupang’s engineering hubs across the United States, Europe, and Asia, India stands out for its rapid growth, ownership of mission-critical systems & programmes and deep bench of top-tier tech talent. “India-based teams are also at the forefront of advanced AI and generative AI innovation, building capabilities that enhance customer experience and automate operations across Coupang’s global businesses,” it said. The company reported net revenue of $8.5 billion (about Rs 70,800 crore), a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. Its operating income for the quarter stood at $149 million (about Rs 1,240 crore).