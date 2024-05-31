Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market

Creamline Dairy Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, officially launched its premium cow milk, Godrej My Farm, priced at Rs 50 for 500 ml on Thursday.



Targeting the Hyderabad market exclusively, the dairy brand aims to capture 10 to 15 per cent of the city's premium cow milk segment, with a projected daily sales volume of 15,000 to 20,000 litres within three years.

During the soft launch phase, Creamline Dairy has been selling 400 litres of My Farm milk per day. Currently, the product is available in 70 modern trade stores and quick-commerce channels across Hyderabad. The company plans to introduce the My Farm mobile application for direct-to-consumer sales next month. Additionally, it aims to expand its sales network to encompass more than 500 modern trade stores by the end of the year.

Bhupendra Suri, CEO of Godrej Jersey, said, "The cow milk is sourced from our company-owned and managed farm in Nashik, Maharashtra, which produces 9,000 litres of milk per day. Initially, our focus will be on establishing a strong presence in Hyderabad. After three years, we will evaluate the possibility of expanding the My Farm brand to other cities and consider investing in opening a farm in Hyderabad."

On a query about selecting Hyderabad as their first market for My Farm, despite Godrej’s cow farm being in Maharashtra, Suri said, “The milk is chilled and transported in a controlled environment so the bacterial count does not increase or disturb the quality or freshness of milk.