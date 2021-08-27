Credai Telangana gets new office-bearers

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana elected the new office-bearers, and Credai Telangana Youth Wing committee for 2021- 2023tenure.They will be responsible for heading and strengthening the initiatives of apex real estate body in the State and support the development of the sector in the region.

The new team is led by CredaiTelangana Chairman Ch Ramchandra Reddy, president D Murali Krishna Reddy,president-elect E Premsagar Reddy and Secretary KIndrasena Reddy. G Ajay Kumar, Jagan Mohan Chinnala, V Madhusudhan Reddy and B Panduranga Reddy were elected as vice-presidents, while G Srinivas Goud and M Prashanth Raowere chosen as Joint Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

CredaiYouth Wing Telangana has C Sankeerth Aditya Reddy as Coordinator and Rohit Ashrit as Secretary. The new team will work together for the betterment of the real estate sector in the State.They set an agenda of increased focus on consumer satisfaction and adherence to ethical standards of operations in the real estate industry as the key objectives for this year. Ramchandra Reddy said, "Telangana government's proactive policies are facilitating the overall growth of the State. The policy to extend the industrial corridors to the districts has further enhanced the development of districts in the State. This has resulted in job creation in the districts, helping the demand for modern residential and commercial infrastructure."

Outlining the agenda of the new office bearers, Murali Krishna Reddy said: "The real estate sector has seen a robust demand in Hyderabad and other districts in the State, despite the challenges faced due to pandemic. The growth will continue with the same trajectory as the government has planned the next phase of development attracting different industries to different districts."

Premsagar said, "The property prices in Hyderabad and other districts like Warangal, Nizamabad and Karimnagar are lower when compared to the cities with comparable infrastructure in other States, thus making it easier for the families to buy property here. We would like to create platforms like property show across districts, to facilitate creating credible platforms for homebuyers."