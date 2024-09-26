Cummins India Kicks Off “REDEFINE 2024”, B-school Case Competition: Focusing on Digital Solutions for Sustainability

Live
Cummins India Limited (“Cummins India”), one of the leading power solutions technology providers, has launched ‘REDEFINE 2024’, its annual business school (B-school) case study competition. This competition challenges aspiring business leaders to use their strategic, innovative, and analytical skills to address real-world business challenges.
Themed “How Digital Solutions Enable Sustainability in Traditional Businesses?”, this year’s competition encourages participants to leverage digitalization to advance sustainability within traditional sectors. It focuses on how digital solutions can strengthen Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, identify opportunities for the reduction of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and improve operational efficiency.
Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader, Cummins India said, “At Cummins India, we are committed to inspiring and nurturing future leaders to navigate and shape the evolving business landscape. Since its inception, our case study competition has been integral to this goal. As the growing adoption of sustainability and technology reshape our world, it is crucial to harness technology to create a more sustainable environment. REDEFINE 2024 offers an exceptional platform for students to demonstrate how digitalization can drive meaningful change.”
Subramanian Chidambaran, Director – Corporate Strategy, Cummins India added, “Through REDEFINE, we aim to empower students to think beyond conventional approaches, encouraging them to explore how technology can transform traditional industries and create a more sustainable future. Innovation thrives on diverse perspectives and collaborative effort. By engaging with tomorrow’s leaders, we aim to gain fresh insights and drive innovative solutions, reflecting Cummins India’s’ commitment to progress and excellence in our industry.”
The competition is open to first and second-year students enrolled in two-year flagship PGP/PGDM/PGDBM/MBA programs from 18 partner B-schools in India. It will culminate
in a two-day grand finale at the Cummins India Office Campus in Pune, Maharashtra, on November 14-15, 2024. The winning team will receive a cash prize and an exclusive invitation to join Cummins India’s mentorship program, designed to nurture the next generation of business leaders. In addition to the case study, participants will also engage with Cummins India leadership through multiple interactive sessions.
Last year, REDEFINE attracted a staggering 3,752 students across 938 teams representing 18 of the country’s premier B-schools.
Participating partner B-schools for REDEFINE 2024 are:
Indian Institute of Management, Indore
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi
Indian Institute of Management, Shillong
Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli
Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Indian School of Business, Hyderabad
KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar
Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur
