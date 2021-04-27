Currency update: Indian Rupee against foreign currency for today on 27 April 2021

The Indian rupee on Tuesday against the US Dollar has gained few points taking it to Rs. 74.80000 and there has been fluctuations against other foreign currencies. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 27 April 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.