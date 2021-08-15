Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 15 August 2021

COVID-19 cases declined from last one month. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at 87.57300 against EURO. The rupee gained the strength amiddeclined from last one month.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 15 August 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.