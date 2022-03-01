Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 01 March 2022

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. However, it is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.



The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 75.31 2 1 EUR Rs. 84.32 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 101.04 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.50 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 20.08

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 75.31 INR 5 USD 376.55 INR 10 USD 753.10 INR 50 USD 3765.50 INR 100 USD 7531.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.32 USD