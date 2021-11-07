Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 07 November 2021

The Indian rupee against the US Dollar has settled at Rs 74.19 while the Indian rupee has ended at Rs. 85.70 against the EURO. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a fall against the US dollar in the recent past.



The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy. exchange depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 74.19 2 1 EUR Rs. 85.70 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 100.14 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.20 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 19.78

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.19 INR 5 USD 370.95 INR 10 USD 741.90 INR 50 USD 3709.50 INR 100 USD 7419.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.68 USD 100 INR 1.34 USD