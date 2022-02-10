  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 10 February 2022

Currency update today
x

Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar

Highlights

Currency exchange rate today, 10 February 2022: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today has fallen.

The Indian rupee against has ended at Rs. 74.87 against the US Dollar with a gain as the crude oil prices have come down and US dollar index drop. On the other hand, the rupee has settled at Rs 85.59 with respect to the EURO.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. However, it is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD Rs. 74.87
2 1 EUR Rs. 85.59
3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 101.34
4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.38
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 19.62

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR
1 USD 74.87 INR
5 USD 374.35 INR
10 USD 748.70 INR
50 USD 3743.50 INR
100 USD 7487.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.13 USD
50 INR 0.67 USD
100 INR 1.34 USD

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X