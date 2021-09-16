Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 16 September 2021
Currency exchange rate today, 16 September 2021: The Indian currency rate had slipped against US Dollar today. Here are the exchange rates of other currencies concerning the Indian rupee.
Indian rupee against the United States dollar has ended at Rs. 73.518 on Thursday with eighteen paise fall. The exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a fall in the past week. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at Rs. 86.85 against the EURO with a fall of 13 paise.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange rate.
The exchange rate of a currency is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 16 September 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|Rs. 73.51
|2
|1 EUR
|Rs. 86.86
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|Rs. 101.72
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|Rs. 20.06
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|Rs. 19.59
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|73.51 INR
|5 USD
|367.55 INR
|10 USD
|735.10 INR
|50 USD
|3675.50 INR
|100 USD
|7351.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|
INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.14 USD
|50 INR
|0.68 USD
|100 INR
|1.36 USD
