Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 24 October 2021

The currency exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally such as economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.

The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.