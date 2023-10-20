CVC Secy visits NMDC

Hyderabad: P Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) visited the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad and interacted with the employees of the public sector enterprise on Wednesday. Welcoming the Secretary, B Vishwantah, CVO of the company said, “NMDC is consistently improving transparency and building accountability in its business with delegation of power and responsibilities, capacity building programmes and leveraging technology for vigilance.” In his keynote address, Secretary, CVC said, “The commission is focusing on integrity in corporate governance and hence the theme ‘say no to corruption and commit to the nation’ for Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023.”

