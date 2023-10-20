  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

CVC Secy visits NMDC

CVC Secy visits NMDC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: P Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) visited the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad and interacted with the employees of...

Hyderabad: P Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) visited the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad and interacted with the employees of the public sector enterprise on Wednesday. Welcoming the Secretary, B Vishwantah, CVO of the company said, “NMDC is consistently improving transparency and building accountability in its business with delegation of power and responsibilities, capacity building programmes and leveraging technology for vigilance.” In his keynote address, Secretary, CVC said, “The commission is focusing on integrity in corporate governance and hence the theme ‘say no to corruption and commit to the nation’ for Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X