Cyient unveils 5G CoE; signs pact with IIT-H

Hyderabad: City-based Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, has announced the launch of its private 5G networks centre of excellence (CoE) in its facility here. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE. Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders.

The CoE will combine its enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test private 5G network solutions. The company was recently recognised as a major contender for 5G engineering services in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix, and, with the launch of the Private 5G Networks CoE, Cyient reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and strengthens its collaboration with academia.

Prabhakar Atla, SVP and Head of Communications and Utilities business unit, said, "Enterprises across industries recognise the benefits of private 5G networks. They are looking for network solutions that cater to their unique business context and enable digital transformation. The company differentiates itself in its ability to deliver bespoke 5G network solutions, integrating the right components across the value chain and combining all of that with our domain expertise in various industry verticals.