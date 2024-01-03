Live
- T'gana CM assures continued support for Amara Raja's Giga Corridor
- Workshop on 'Tunneling' held
- Former Chittoor Municipal chairman joins YSRCP
- Sankranti has arrived early to people with increased pension, says Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy
- YSRCP will be defeated in Dharmavaram with Sriram's Padayatra, says TDP leaders
- TDP leader arrest of Anganwadi workers, says protest won't stop
- Guarantee schemes a Blessing for People’s Plight: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Gurugram: Senior IAS officer A. Sreenivas takes charge as new GMDA CEO
- Over 7 in 10 Indians find chips key in shaping smart device experience
- As New Year begins, there's some nervousness in markets
Daily Forex Rates (03-01-2024)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-03-2024.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.09
Rs. 86.59
Euro
Rs. 92.20
Rs. 94.93
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.89
Rs. 23.57
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.48
Rs. 2.62
British Pound
Rs. 106.35
Rs. 109.51
Australian Dollar
Rs. 56.8
Rs. 58.49
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 63.11
Rs. 64.98
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 98.93
Rs. 101.87
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.98
South African Rand
Rs. 4.71
Rs. 4.94
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.87
Rs. 11.41
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.67
Rs. 0.67
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.85
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 52.68
Rs. 54.76
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.4
Rs. 22.85
Swedish Krona
Rs. 8.33
Rs. 8.66
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 63.42
Rs. 65.30
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.22
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.22
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
