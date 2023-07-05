Live
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
- Govt spent Rs 1,21,294 crore in nine years under MAUD says KTR
Daily Forex Rates (05-07-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-05-2023.BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-05-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 82.96
|
Rs. 85.43
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.25
|
Rs. 92.93
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.58
|
Rs. 23.25
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.40
|
Rs. 2.54
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 105.39
|
Rs. 108.52
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 55.42
|
Rs. 57.07
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.69
|
Rs. 64.55
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.44
|
Rs. 95.18
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.72
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.61
|
Rs. 4.83
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.70
|
Rs. 11.22
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.48
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.37
|
Rs. 53.40
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.10
|
Rs. 22.57
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.73
|
Rs. 8.03
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.36
|
Rs. 63.18
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.90
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.84
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS