Ellie Goulding opens up about dating women

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has spoken candidly about her dating history, revealing that she has dated women between what she describes as “toxic, fleeting and passionate” relationships with men. The 39-year-old artist, known for chart-topping hits and deeply personal songwriting, shared her thoughts during a recent appearance on the reality show Love Thy Nader.

Ellie, who shares a four-year-old son, Alfred, with ex-husband Caspar Jopling and is currently expecting a child with boyfriend Beau Minniear, reflected on how different relationships have shaped both her personal growth and creative journey. While chatting with Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, the conversation turned to dating experiences following breakups. When Brooks jokingly suggested she might “go the other way,” Ellie responded with humour and honesty, admitting that she has done exactly that in the past.

According to the singer, the most intense love stories often arrive with chaos and emotion. She described such relationships as passionate and short-lived, but also deeply inspiring. Ellie noted that these experiences, while not always healthy in the long run, often become powerful fuel for her music, adding that they provide raw emotional material that translates naturally into songwriting.

She further acknowledged, with self-awareness, that she sometimes embraces relationships “for the plot,” joking that heartbreak and romance often lead to great songs. However, she also stressed the importance of appreciating moments as they are, rather than clinging to them once they end. For Ellie, love is about self-worth and independence, with relationships serving as experiences rather than definitions of identity.

Earlier in 2024, Ellie publicly confirmed her separation from Caspar Jopling through social media. She clarified that the couple had privately parted ways some time earlier and remained close friends. Emphasising their commitment to co-parenting, she stated that their son’s well-being continues to be their top priority.

Ellie also requested privacy for her family, thanking fans for respecting their boundaries. As she prepares for the next chapter of her life—both personally and professionally—the singer’s reflections highlight a journey shaped by emotional honesty, resilience, and creative freedom.