Jennifer Lopez reveals how she feels about her kids growing up

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has opened up about an emotional new phase in her life, sharing that she feels “really good” about her children heading off to college. The 56-year-old star is the proud mother of 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez reflected on watching her children grow into confident young adults. She admitted it feels surreal to reach this milestone, especially after raising them largely on her own. “I can’t believe we’ve gotten here, just the three of us,” she said, recalling her journey as a single mother since the twins were three years old. While people have come and gone from her life, Lopez emphasized that her bond with Max and Emme has always been the foundation.

The Hustlers actress said she is proud to see her children thriving and ready to step into the world independently. She noted that they are eager to embrace adulthood and build their own lives, something that brings back memories of her own excitement at 18. “They’re so ready for their life,” she shared.

While feeling emotional about the transition, Lopez revealed she is also excited about what lies ahead for her children. She reassured them that no matter where life takes them, they will always have a strong and stable home with her. According to Lopez, knowing they have unconditional love and a safe place to return to gives them the confidence to chase their dreams freely.

Jennifer also spoke about keeping her professional life separate from her role as a mother. She admitted her kids are far more interested in her being present at home than her celebrity status. However, Max and Emme have attended her Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency and are fans of her music.

As Lopez embraces this new chapter, she continues to balance global stardom with motherhood, proving that family remains her top priority.