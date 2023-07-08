Live
Daily Forex Rates (08-07-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-08-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.56
|
Rs. 86.04
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.66
|
Rs. 94.38
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.75
|
Rs. 23.42
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.40
|
Rs. 2.54
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 107.28
|
Rs. 110.47
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 55.92
|
Rs. 57.58
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.93
|
Rs. 64.80
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.95
|
Rs. 96.74
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.91
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.62
|
Rs. 4.84
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.78
|
Rs. 11.31
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.56
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.86
|
Rs. 53.91
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.26
|
Rs. 22.72
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.79
|
Rs. 8.10
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.01
|
Rs. 63.85
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.94
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.98
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
