Daily Forex Rates (10-07-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-10-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.46
|Rs. 85.94
|Euro
|Rs. 91.41
|Rs. 94.13
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.72
|Rs. 23.39
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.40
|Rs. 2.54
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.94
|Rs. 110.11
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.50
|Rs. 57.15
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.86
|Rs. 64.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.72
|Rs. 96.51
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.88
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.62
|Rs. 4.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.77
|Rs. 11.29
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.63
|Rs. 53.67
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.21
|Rs. 22.67
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.78
|Rs. 8.08
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.90
|Rs. 63.74
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.94
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.94
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
